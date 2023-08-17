2 Min Read
Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, Jahangir Aziz, Global Head-EM Economics at JPMorgan, said that agricultural prices are poised to experience a notable rise.
India is witnessing the impacts of El Nino and a related shortfall in rain. If one holds the belief that agricultural prices will not escalate given this scenario, he/she is likely perceiving a distinct reality. The data have indicated that agrarian prices are set to rise.
In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Jahangir Aziz, Global Head-EM Economics at JPMorgan, said that agricultural prices are poised to experience a notable rise.
He said, “You have Ei Nino, you have a monsoon rain shortfall and if you do not expect agricultural prices to rise, you must be living in a very different reality. So yes, the agricultural prices will rise, but look at the core inflation, it went down from 5.4 percent to 5.2 percent if my recollection is right.”
This decrease can be ascribed to the favourable influence of robust export deflation originating in China. This deflation is not solely suppressing disinflation within global goods markets but is also exerting a moderating impact on core inflation within India. This pattern is anticipated to endure for the subsequent 3-4 months owing to the persistent deflationary circumstances prevailing in China.
Talking about emerging markets, Aziz said that emerging markets are displaying the impressive strength that they have exhibited over this year. Virtually all economists (at JPMorgan) in various countries are revising their growth predictions upward for the majority of these economies. Consequently, we are stepping into a scenario where both the United States and emerging markets excluding China are poised for a substantial level of success.
For more details, watch the accompanying video
(Edited by : C H Unnikrishnan)
First Published: Aug 17, 2023 12:34 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Healthy India | Know how a health insurance becomes a path to financial wellbeing
Aug 17, 2023 IST5 Min Read
These ‘modern services’ sectors can create 3 million jobs over three years as per Axis Bank Chief Economist
Aug 17, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Zoomed Out | Citizen training against cyber crime — here's how crucial is this for India at this juncture
Aug 17, 2023 IST6 Min Read
Key investment options for beginners and avenues to avoid
Aug 16, 2023 IST3 Min Read