Business
JP Morgan’s Jamie Dimon: India has unbelievable skills, but needs to train people for the jobs of the future
Updated : October 21, 2019 09:39 PM IST
Dimon, the chairman and CEO of the biggest bank in America, was in New Delhi on Monday to sign an agreement with the World Bank for scaling up school-to-work transition in India.
JP Morgan has many Indian engineers who are among the best in the world, says Dimon.
