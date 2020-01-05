#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

Job scenario to get better in 2020, but optimism at 6-year low

Updated : January 05, 2020 10:02 AM IST

Close to 45 percent of the respondents hoped that employment opportunity would be better in 2020.
A little over 24 percent participating in the poll said that they do not see any improvement in the current situation.
Job scenario to get better in 2020, but optimism at 6-year low
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Bharti Airtel gets shareholders' nod to raise $2 billion in equity and $1 billion in debt

Bharti Airtel gets shareholders' nod to raise $2 billion in equity and $1 billion in debt

Nifty IT index up more than 1% today; muted quarter expected for most IT companies

Nifty IT index up more than 1% today; muted quarter expected for most IT companies

Rupee opens lower at 71.49/$1 as tensions in Middle East dent risk-appetite

Rupee opens lower at 71.49/$1 as tensions in Middle East dent risk-appetite

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV