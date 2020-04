The coronavirus outbreak has created a havoc all across the globe. With the number of cases rising every single day, the death toll is increasing too. With 4 weeks of lockdown and most businesses shut, Indians are getting increasingly worried about their jobs rather than stressing over of being infected.

In a recent survey conducted by LocalCircles on 17,000 respondents, it was seen that 3 out of 10 people listed job, business and finances as their biggest source of stress.

About 9 out of 10 people see their household earnings declining in the next 12 months, the survey added.

During the survey, the first question asked to the citizens was what is making them feel stressed during this time of coronavirus lockdown. 31 percent said job, business or finances, while 11 percent said procuring essential supplies for household. 26 percent said the negative news coming in from everywhere is giving the stress and the rest 24 percent said the fear of getting infected is making them stressed.

“Results of the survey show that Indians have more things to worry about and the fear of getting infected is not the biggest reason for their stress. Running the house, having a job and maintaining their business turns out to be the major reasons for stress for Indians,” the LocalCircles release said.

26 percent said they expected their household income to fall by 50 percent or more, over the next 12 months. Around 25 percent see their incomes falling between 25-50 percent and only 2 percent respondents believed their income would rise in the next 12 months.