Days after Haryana notified its policy of reserving private jobs for local residents, the Jharkhand cabinet on Friday approved a similar employment policy.

Under this, 75 percent of private sector jobs up to a salary of Rs 30,000 per month will have to be reserved for domicile candidates, according to reports.

A top source in the Jharkhand Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said chief minister Hemant Soren is scheduled to announce the new policy on March 17, during the Assembly session. A few modalities are yet to be worked out, reports suggested.

Soren had earlier said that the government was contemplating a job reservation policy for the local population.

According to the Economic Survey, the unemployment rate in Jharkhand was at its height of 59.2 percent in May 2020, during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, before gradually falling to 11.3 percent in January 2021.

Friday’s Cabinet meeting saw several other proposals being approved as well.

The decision on the reservation policy comes days after chief minister Soren met stakeholders in Delhi to discuss a draft Jharkhand Industrial and Investment Promotion Policy, 2021. On the sidelines of the event, the state government also signed a memorandum of understanding with Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry.

Identification of beneficiaries, however, could surface as an operational problem in implementing the proposed local reservation policy. Questions around the definition of a ‘Jharkhandi’ had earlier led Babulal Marandi to step down as chief minister in 2002. Successive governments, thereafter, have steered clear of the issue.

Earlier this month, Haryana notified its policy of reserving 75 percent jobs in the private sector up to a salary of Rs 50,000 per month for local candidates, on the lines of Andhra Pradesh.