Jet fuel price doubles in 2022, hits all-time high of Rs 1.41 lakh per kilolitre

By CNBCTV18.com
Jet fuel makes up more than 40 percent of the running cost of an airline and the price hike is expected to affect air travel costs.

The price of aviation fuel has increased 91 percent in the last six months and almost doubled in 2022. Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), or jet fuel price, touched a record high after a price hike of 16.3 percent on Thursday.
ATF prices now stand at an all-time high of Rs 1.41 lakh per kilolitre in Delhi. In May, ATF prices were increased by 5 percent taking it to Rs 1.23 lakh per kilolitre in the national capital.
Calling massive increase in ATF prices "not sustainable", SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh said that domestic airlines have no choice but to raise fares. "See a minimum 10-15 percent hike in fares to sustain the cost of operations," he said.
Singh noted that ATF prices had increased by more than 120 percent since June 2021. He called for urgent action from the Union and state governments to reduce taxes on ATF.
"Fuel constitutes more than 50 percent of our operational cost. Weakening of rupee against dollar further significantly impacts airlines," he said.
The price of jet fuel has been rising since the beginning of this year, moving up from Rs 72,062 per kilolitre in January to Rs 1.41 lakh per kilolitre now.
India's fuel rates have seen a sharp surge in 2022 on the back of supply concerns amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and a rise in demand that came after relaxations in the pandemic-related restrictions.
India imports more than 80 percent of its oil requirements from other countries.
First Published:
