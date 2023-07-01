Jet fuel gets costlier as OMCs increase ATF prices after four months of cut — Check new rates here

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) increased aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices by an average of Rs 1476/KL on July 1. This comes after four consecutive months of rate cuts.

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) increased aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices by an average of Rs 1476/KL on July 1. This comes after four consecutive months of rate cuts.

From today, jet fuel in Delhi will cost Rs 90,779.88/KL, up from Rs 89,303.09/ KL last month. ATF price in Kolkata has seen a sharp uptick reaching Rs Rs 99,793.45/KL from Rs 95,963.95/KL earlier . In Mumbai and Chennai, jet has been priced at Rs 84,854.74/KL and Rs 94,530.51/KL, respectively.