Jeff Bezos sells Amazon stock worth $2.8 billion last week
Updated : August 06, 2019 09:10 AM IST
In the last three days of July, Bezos has sold stock worth about $1.8 billion, regulatory filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission showed.
Amazon declined to comment on Bezos' stock sale.
