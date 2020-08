Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, the richest man on the planet, has become the first person to have a net worth of over $200 billion. According to ‘The Real-Time Billionaires List’ by Forbes, Bezos’ net worth now stands at $205 billion.

The latest rise in the net worth -$5.3 billion - came after the Amazon stock edged up 2 percent yesterday, Forbes reported.

While Bezos owns around 11 percent stake in the e-commerce giant, he has also owns part of other companies such as aerospace company Blue Origin and the Washington Post.

Amazon has witnessed an immense rise in demand from customers from across the globe amid the spread of coronavirus. Since the beginning of 2020, Amazon stock is up nearly 80 percent, said the Forbes report, adding that Bezos' net worth on January 1 was roughly $115 billion.

The recent gains made in income has pushed Bezos way ahead of others with the second richest man in the planet, Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates, trailing way behind him with a net worth of $116.2 billion.