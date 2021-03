According to the 10th edition of Hurun Global Rich List, Jay Chaudhry, the holder of the cybersecurity firm Zscaler, is among the top-10 Indian billionaires in the USA.

Chaudhry was born as Jagtar Singh in Panoh village of Himachal Pradesh’s Una district. In Hurun Global Rich List 2021, he scaled 577 spots. His rising wealth has helped him grab a place among the top 10 richest people in India. In the Indian list, he stands currently in the ninth position.

Now, a citizen of the US, Chaudhry is the chief executive officer of Zscaler, a cyber-security company. Nasdaq-listed Zscaler is owned by Chaudhry and his family. Today, the firm is worth $28 billion.

As per the Hurun list, Chaudhry’s net worth jumped by 271 percent in 2020 to $13 billion. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the shift to digital technologies remarkably led to the growth of the security firm’s wealth.

According to some reports, Chaudhry used to walk four km every day to his school. He is well-known among his teachers as a bright student. He used to top his class quite often. After graduating from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), he got master’s and MBA degrees from the University of Cincinnati.

In the 2020 Forbes 400 list of richest people in America, Chaudhry was positioned 85th in the list. He had a net worth of 6.9 billion US dollars. What’s interesting is that he was one among the seven Indian-Americans who made the list.