Jasprit Bumrah an inspiration to countless young boys and girls: Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani, owner of the Mumbai Indians team and the chairperson of Reliance Foundation, on Tuesday, said pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah is an inspiration to countless young boys and girls.

The 25-year-old has been India's premier bowler for the past two years, taking 62 wickets in 12 Tests and 103 ODI wickets in 58 ODIs. He also has 51 T20 International scalps in 42 games.

Talking on how sports can change lives in India, she said Mumbai Indians discovered Bumrah from a small town and now he is considered as one of the fastest Indian bowlers.

Addressing the Sports Business Summit in London, Nita Ambani, a member of the International Olympic Committee, said, "Mumbai Indians has discovered several young talents like Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and so many more.”

In her address, titled ‘Inspiring a billion dreams: The India opportunity’, Nita Ambani said, "I look forward to the day when every young boy and girl from remotest parts of the country can dare to dream and make it big."

In 2018, Nita Ambani called for the inclusive growth of sports in school curriculums to spur India as a multi-sports nation.

Reliance Foundation, which has brought the National Basketball Association (NBA) to India, is celebrating 6 years of their partnership. The foundation has partnered with the sports league through the 'Reliance Foundation Junior NBA' program - that reaches over 11 million children from 34 cities in 20 states.