Economy Japan's exports tumble as US demand collapses, order books shrink Updated : August 19, 2020 11:18 AM IST Total exports fell 19.2 percent in July from a year earlier, roughly in line with market expectations for a 21.0 percent decrease, government data showed on Wednesday. Globally, automakers are taking a heavy hit from the coronavirus, which has shuttered vehicle factories and kept customers out of car dealerships.