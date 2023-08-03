Japan's service sector activity growth expands at the slowest pace since January

The pace of growth in July eased to the slowest since January. However, the overall performance was solid as the impact of COVID-19 fades.

A private-sector survey showed on Thursday, that Japan's service sector activity expanded at a slightly slower pace in the month of July as new business growth eased. On the other hand, cost pressures remained high.

The final au Jibun Bank Japan Services purchasing managers' index (PMI) slipped to a seasonally adjusted 53.8 last month from 54.0 in June. The PMi remained above the 50-threshold separating expansion from contraction for the 11th straight month.

The index had hit a record high in May.

The subindex for new business grew at the slowest pace in six months with some firms saying the loss of national travel subsidies weighed on their sales. Outstanding business slipped below the 50.0 threshold for the first time since July last year partly on a fall in new contracts and economic uncertainty.

Cost pressure for service provider accelerated for the first time in three months in July amid reports of higher costs of fuel, electricity, materials and labour. The subindex for employment fell for the first time since January.

Earlier, the final au Jibun Bank Japan manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) came at 49.6 for the month of July, slightly higher than flash 49.4 but down from 49.8 in June.