Earnings January GST collection at nearly Rs 1.2 lakh crore Updated : February 01, 2021 06:21 AM IST The total revenue earned by the Central government and the state governments after regular settlement in the month of January 2021 was Rs 46,454 crore for CGST and Rs 48,385 crore for the SGST. GST revenues above Rs 1 lakh crore for a stretch of last four months and a steep increasing trend over this period are clear indicators of rapid economic recovery post-pandemic.