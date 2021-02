India’s exports have shown a year-on-year growth of 5.37 percent to touch $27.24 billion in the first month of 2021, as per provisional data of the commerce ministry. This is attributed to a growth in pharmaceuticals and engineering sectors, exports for which grew about 16.4 percent ($293 million) and 19 percent ($1.16 billion), respectively.

By the end of January 2021, there was a big jump in gold imports, up 154 percent year-on-year at $2.45 billion while the growth in non-petroleum imports was 15.81 percent at $32.59 billion.

Export of products, excluding petroleum, oil and lubricants, rose 16.07 percent year-on-year in the first two weeks. Iron ore exports for the entire month of January was up 108.66 percent at $0.27 billion.

The maximum exports were made to the US, an increase of $254.74 million. UK and Indonesia were the next two top destinations. The sharpest dip in exports was seen in petroleum products as well as readymade apparel of leather and all textiles. In terms of imports, UK, China and Singapore were the top sources.

In the week ended January 14, exports were at $5.61 billion, up 5.59 percent over the same period in the previous year, and imports rose 12.28 percent to $9.32 billion.