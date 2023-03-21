Jammu Kashmir budget allocates Rs 1,18,500 crore — All you need to know

The budget statement noted that J&K witnessed economic growth of 14.64% and tax revenue growth of 31% last year. The economy is expected to grow at 10% in the next financial year.

The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill and Jammu and Kashmir Budget were passed by the Lok Sabha on Tuesday without any discussion. The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill authorises payments and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the services of the financial year 2022-23.

The budget statement noted that J&K witnessed economic growth of 14.64% and tax revenue growth of 31% last year. The economy is expected to grow at 10% in the next financial year.

The budget also noted that the law and order situation in J&K has improved and this year 1.88 crore tourists visited the state.

The Jammu and Kashmir budget for the financial year 2023-24 will stand at Rs 1,18,500 crore, with a revenue expenditure of Rs. 77,009 crore and capital expenditure of Rs. 41, 491 crore.

The state has also bagged the highest ever investment of Rs 1,547.87 crore in the last 10 months. In the last three years, 500 startups have come up in the state.

Another important project mentioned in the state budget was the Elevated Light Metro Rail. The project will be rolled out in Capital Cities of Jammu and Kashmir. The Centre is also looking at full implementation of Gati Shakti project in the state and key roads to be developed as part of G20 summit meetings and Road to every village.

A holistic agriculture development scheme is planned be rolled out, with 29 proposed projects at an outlay of Rs 5,012 crore over a period of five years. The government is looking to create additional job opportunities to 2,87,910 people in agriculture, horticulture and allied sectors. The government also plans to create over 18,861 new business enterprises over the period of next five years.

The government has said that Rs 400 crore will be provided in the Budget for construction of transit accommodations for Kashmiri Migrant employees. 1,984 of such transit accommodations are to be completed in 2023-24. Rs 393 crore have been allocated for continuation of cash assistance and food grains for Kashmiri and Jammu Migrants.

The budget statement noted that J&K is the first among States/Union Territories to have District Good Governance Index for assessing the public service delivery at district level. Next year Aspirational Panchayat Development Programme, Aspirational Block Development Progamme and Aspirational Town Development Progamme are the three new initiatives to be implemented in J&K.​

