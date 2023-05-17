S Jaishankar responds to EU's concerns on India's import of Russian crude | WATCH VIDEO

Defending India's import of Russian crude, Jaishankar urged EU Foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to look at "Council's Regulation".

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar defended India's move to purchase Russian crude oil after EU Foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called for action against Indian refined products from Russian crude.

Jaishankar urged Borrell to look at "Council's Regulation" and said, "My understanding...is that Russian crude is substantially transformed in a third country and not treated as Russian anymore." "I would urge you to look at Council's Regulation 833/2014, "he added.

Jaishankar's statement came after the bloc's chief diplomat said that the EU should crack down on India reselling Russian oil as refined fuels including diesel into Europe as Western nations move to tighten sanctions on Moscow's energy sector, the Hindustan Times reported.

Jaishankar had defended India's imports from Russia on several occasions. In December 2022, he asserted that it is his duty to put the interest of the Indians first to ensure that they do not pay the cost of some other countries' actions or some other region's actions for fertilisers, food, etc.

"We do not ask our companies to buy Russian oil. We ask our companies to buy oil what is the best option that they can get. Now it depends on what the market throws up," Jaishankar was quoted by PTI as saying.

He added that India buys oil from multiple sources, " but it is a sensible policy to go where we get the best deal in the interest of the Indian people".

Before this, Jaishankar has said many suppliers of India have diverted their supplies to Europe, which is buying less oil from Russia. He has even indirectly criticised the West for pressuring New Delhi to minimise its trade with Russia in view of its military action in Ukraine.

In May, Russia overtook Saudi Arabia to become India's second-biggest supplier of oil behind Iraq as refiners snapped up Russian crude available at a deep discount following the war in Ukraine. Indian refiners bought about 25 million barrels of Russian oil in May.

Russian launched an invasion in Ukraine in February 2023, triggering large-scale violence and destruction in the country. Millions of Ukrainians have been displaced, while several have died in the war, which Russian President Vladimir Puntin calls "special military operation". Many countries have imposed sanctions on Russia and its leaders in protest against the war in Ukraine.