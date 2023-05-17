Breaking News
Nifty 50 breaks below May 12 low
S Jaishankar responds to EU's concerns on India's import of Russian crude | WATCH VIDEO

S Jaishankar responds to EU's concerns on India's import of Russian crude | WATCH VIDEO

S Jaishankar responds to EU's concerns on India's import of Russian crude | WATCH VIDEO
By CNBCTV18.com May 17, 2023 11:18:43 AM IST (Updated)

Defending India's import of Russian crude, Jaishankar urged EU Foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to look at "Council's Regulation".

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar defended India's move to purchase Russian crude oil after EU Foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called for action against Indian refined products from Russian crude.

Jaishankar urged Borrell to look at "Council's Regulation" and said, "My understanding...is that Russian crude is substantially transformed in a third country and not treated as Russian anymore." "I would urge you to look at Council's Regulation 833/2014, "he added.
Jaishankar's statement came after the bloc's chief diplomat said that the EU should crack down on India reselling Russian oil as refined fuels including diesel into Europe as Western nations move to tighten sanctions on Moscow's energy sector, the Hindustan Times reported.
