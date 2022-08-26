Jackson Hole Symposium: Restoring price stability will take some time and requires using our tools forcefully, says Jerome Powell

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini "We are taking forceful and rapid steps to moderate demand. We will keep at it until we are confident the job is done," said US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium on Friday

US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell on Friday at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium hinted that the Central Bank is likely to continue increasing interest rates and keeping them elevated to combat inflation.

"Restoring price stability will take some time and requires using our tools forcefully to bring demand and supply into better balance, " Powell said, adding that in current circumstances, with inflation running far above 2 percent and the labour market extremely tight, estimates of longer-run neutral are not a place to stop or pause.

He said that restoring price stability would likely require a restrictive policy stance maintained for some time. "We are taking forceful and rapid steps to moderate demand. We will keep at it until we are confident the job is done," he said.

Powell also invoked the former Federal Reserve Chairman during his speech. He said, "During the 1970s, as inflation climbed, the anticipation of high inflation became entrenched in the economic decision-making of households and businesses. The more inflation rose, the more people came to expect it to remain high, and they built that belief into wage and pricing decisions. As former Chairman Paul Volcker put it at the height of the Great Inflation in 1979, 'Inflation feeds in part on itself, so part of the job of returning to a more stable and more productive economy must be to break the grip of inflationary expectations.."

The Jackson Hole Economic Symposium has been an annual event held in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, since 1981 and is one of the longest-standing central banking conferences in the world. The conference is sponsored by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.

The conference hosts around 120 attendees annually, including central bankers, academics, financial market participants, and finance ministers worldwide.