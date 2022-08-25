What is the market expecting from Jerome Powell, what is the base case, what is the best case and the worst case and how will all this impact currencies, rates and equities? Experts discussed.

Investors in the United States and the world are eagerly awaiting the outcome of the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. The date for this meeting is August 26.

The key questions for the market are what is the base case one can expect from US Federal Reserve Chair, Jerome Powell and what is the worst. How will that impact currency, rates and equities?

CNBC-TV18 spoke to market watchers and economists to gauge what they expect from the symposium.

Mark Matthews of Bank Julius Baer & Co believes that the global economy is slowing down.

“I do think that on Friday, chances are that Jerome Powell will deliver a hawkish speech because to declare victory now which will encourage stock markets to go up even more which would stimulate the economy and make inflation go up. So I think they will be hawkish,” he said.

Gautam Trivedi, Co-Founder & Managing Partner at Nepean Capital said, Jackson Hole Symposium is crucial as the next phase of market direction will be spelt clearer.

“A lot is going to depend on whether the US economy manages to tide the high inflation and on what the interest rate cycle is going to be from the Fed,” he said.

According to Steve Englander of Standard Chartered, the US Fed is determined to get inflation down.

“I also think he (Powell) is going to discuss the evidence that the economy is slowing, and also maybe indicate that they're going to slow down the pace. That there are risks to going too fast when you don't exactly know, the correct model of the economy. So you might overshoot, and that's something that the Fed really doesn't want to do,” he said.

“Is he going to be hawkish, talk about how they are going to fight inflation and get it down to 2 percent? The answer to that is yes,” he added.

Jahangir Aziz of JP Morgan believes both on the growth front, as well as on the employment front, it is going to be hard for the Fed to say that there are signs of slowing down.

“My sense is that Powell is going to say what I think has already been telegraphed by the other governors and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members, which is that the Fed will continue to raise rates. And he's unlikely to show his hand whether it's going to be 75 basis points or 50 basis points but will continue to raise rates till there are legitimate signs that the economy is slowing down,” he explained.

Fook Hien Yap, Senior Investment Strategist, Standard Chartered believes Jackson Hole symposium is is a big driver for the economy.

"I think Jerome Powell is probably going to reiterate what a lot of the other officials have been saying, that they are very committed to fighting inflation, they do not see the US in a recession yet at the moment but inflation has to come down. And therefore they are very committed to that," he said.

The Jackson Hole statements will be key in terms of driving the dollar and if it hits a 20-year high or not. Another impact will be on the 10-year yield. Will it go up to test 3.5 percent?

