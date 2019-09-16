"It" is tops again; "Hustlers" full of flash at box office
Updated : September 16, 2019 01:57 PM IST
Even with its buzz, industry projections had the film making about $25 million over the weekend, but it appealed to an even wider audience than expected.
Based on a New York magazine piece, "Hustlers," written and directed by Lorene Scafaria, tells the true story of a group of New York City strippers who, put out by the recession's effects on their Wall Street patrons, start a side con that involves drugging their wealthy marks and running up exorbitant credit card bills that they get a cut of.
