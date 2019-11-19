IT companies to lay off 40,000 mid-level employees, says report

Technology services companies may cut about 40,000 mid-level jobs by next year in order to reduce expensive resources due to mounting cost pressures, The Economic Times reported.

According to the report, the move could come as an attempt to scale down expenditure by replacing expensive workforce with more base level staff.

The mid-level employees who come with more than a decade of experience constitute nearly 20 percent of India’s tech workforce totalling around 6 lakh, the report said.

Earlier, reports had emerged about Infosys’ plans to lay off over 10,000 of its employees in the associate and mid-level positions.

Similarly, reports emerged that IT major Cognizant will cut around 7,000 jobs in the next few quarters besides exiting from its content moderation business as part of strategic restructuring impacting another 6,000 employees.