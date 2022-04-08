Is this 'bahut achche din,' asks Cong after RBI lowers growth forecast

With the RBI lowering the economic growth forecast to 7.2 percent for the current fiscal, the Congress on April 8 took a dig at the government and asked if this was an indication of "bahut achche din (very good days)."

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lowered the economic growth forecast to 7.2 percent for the 2022-23 fiscal from the previous outlook of 7.8 percent. This compares to real GDP growth of 8.9 percent in 2021-22.

The RBI also kept borrowing costs unchanged at a record low for the 11th time in a row in a bid to continue supporting economic growth despite inflation edging higher in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Attacking the government, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "8th day of FY23 and RBI has -: Reduced GDP growth forecast from 7.8% to 7.2%. Increased inflation forecast from 4.5% to 5.7%."

"Is this an indication of "BAHUT ACHEY DIN" in FY23?" he tweeted using the hashtag 'BJPMadeFinancialDisaster'.

It is not an "accommodative policy stance" by the RBI on interest rates but this policy establishes GoI's "habitually compromising stance" on rising inflation and falling GDP growth rates, Surjewala said.