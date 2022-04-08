Is this 'bahut achche din,' asks Cong after RBI lowers growth forecast

Profile image
By PTI  IST (Updated)
Mini

The RBI lowered the economic growth forecast to 7.2% for FY 2022-23 from the previous outlook of 7.8%. This compares to real GDP growth of 8.9% in 2021-22.

With the RBI lowering the economic growth forecast to 7.2 percent for the current fiscal, the Congress on April 8 took a dig at the government and asked if this was an indication of "bahut achche din (very good days)."

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lowered the economic growth forecast to 7.2 percent for the 2022-23 fiscal from the previous outlook of 7.8 percent. This compares to real GDP growth of 8.9 percent in 2021-22.

The RBI also kept borrowing costs unchanged at a record low for the 11th time in a row in a bid to continue supporting economic growth despite inflation edging higher in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Also read: Delhi cab, auto drivers protest against CNG price rise, demand fare revision; may strike from April 18

Attacking the government, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "8th day of FY23 and RBI has -: Reduced GDP growth forecast from 7.8% to 7.2%. Increased inflation forecast from 4.5% to 5.7%."

"Is this an indication of "BAHUT ACHEY DIN" in FY23?" he tweeted using the hashtag 'BJPMadeFinancialDisaster'.

Also read: TMC leaders hold protest in Parliament complex against hike in essential commodities & fuel prices

It is not an "accommodative policy stance" by the RBI on interest rates but this policy establishes GoI's "habitually compromising stance" on rising inflation and falling GDP growth rates, Surjewala said.

"Card-less Withdrawals Via UPI is a good technological intervention, but with low growth and high inflation forecasts, how does the @RBI expect money to be available at all in bank accounts? Neither FM nor RBI has provided any answers," the Congress general secretary said.

First Published:  IST
Tags
Previous Article

Sri Lanka crisis: Ali Sabry returns as finance minister fresh after resigning

Next Article

Delhi cab, auto drivers protest against CNG price rise, demand fare revision; may strike from April 18