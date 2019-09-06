#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Is the threat real? Nearly 40% online video consumers could cut the TV cord soon, says study

Updated : September 06, 2019 01:15 PM IST

80 percent of respondents surveyed in the latest report by KPMG India-Eros Now said online apps were fully meeting their entertainment needs.
Quality of content and ease of watching shows anytime, anywhere are primary drivers for the consideration to pull the plug on TV.
On the back of cheap mobile data and growth in smartphone users, India’s online video ecosystem will reach a critical mass of 325 million users by December 2019.
