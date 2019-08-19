Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

Is the deep water sea project in Kerala an environmental and livelihood threat?

Updated : August 19, 2019 03:49 PM IST

Ever since construction of the Rs 7,525-cr Vizhinjam port began four years ago, locals have been saying the port would cause largescale coastal erosion, and it’s already coming true.
The deep water sea port in 360 acres of land (of which 130 acres have been reclaimed from sea) will have the capacity to handle 80 per cent of India’s cargo.
The port requires a 3,000-metre long breakwater to shelter vessels from waves and currents, but with the construction of just 600 metres completed, the sea has been responding violently.
Is the deep water sea project in Kerala an environmental and livelihood threat?
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

CLSA's top stock ideas in auto sector after Q1 earnings

CLSA's top stock ideas in auto sector after Q1 earnings

FASTags mandatory from Dec 1: Here's how to buy and recharge the RFID tags

FASTags mandatory from Dec 1: Here's how to buy and recharge the RFID tags

Promoter pledge holdings in these stocks increased and declined the most in Q1

Promoter pledge holdings in these stocks increased and declined the most in Q1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV