As the economy is battered by the ongoing lockdown, is printing more currencies by the RBI to put more money into the hands of the people, affected by the coronavirus outbreak, way out?

CNBC-TV18 on Thursday discussed aboutCOVID-19 impact with Samiran Chakraborty, chief economist at Citi and Badrinivas NC, head-markets & securities at Citi South Asia.

Chakraborty said, "We are working more with a 5-6 percent nominal GDP growth estimate and with that kind of a nominal GDP growth estimate the total revenue shortfall; tax, non-tax combined; could be at least 2 percent of the GDP."

In such a situation, fiscal deficit for the central government is starting off at 5.5 percent of GDP even before a stimulus package, he added.

There is a bit of offset coming from lower oil prices, which should probably give a 0.6 percent of GDP cushion to the deficit, but still the central government deficit could be around 6 percent, if about 1 percent of GDP stimulus that the government is likely to provide is taken into account, and then adding the state governments' fiscal deficit on top of that, Chakraborty explained.

The state governments are budgeting somewhere around 2.5 percent of GDP, but there is likely to be a slippage there as well, according to him.

So, both central and state government together, it is reasonable to estimate a double-digit fiscal deficit this year or at least that's what the market is currently looking at and that way the overall gross borrowing number which initially we were expecting to be north of Rs 14 trillion, would be significantly higher than that, he told CNBC-TV18.

Chakraborty further added, "In a situation like this the M0 growth can in principle even exceed the M3 growth, so the RBI has relatively more capacity to or need to expand M0 growth, base money growth in times like this."

"If you just look back couple of years, RBI has done OMOs of close to Rs 3 trillion, that is quite a lot of money. The only difference is that in that year you had a balance of payment deficit, so to that extent there was a drag on M0 growth coming from RBIs FX interventions."

"This year if we are right and the current account turns into a surplus, then may be your balance of payment is also in a positive zone. So that might to some extent constrain RBIs ability to do OMOs and increase M0."

"However, still I would say that in our estimate about Rs 3 trillion of OMO is still doable, we can debate whether the RBI should only do OMO or should participate in primary auctions or not, that will partly depend upon how large the fiscal stimulus finally ends up to be. We need to probably keep some of the ammunition at our disposal before reacting too early. So I think there is room for RBI to do OMO as well as participate in primary auctions to boost M0."

Badrinivas NC said, "Foreigners have actually been sellers of Indian bonds for the last 6 weeks or so and that is really a global phenomenon where there is a massive risk aversion and people are just getting into cash and there is deleveraging because of the fact that there is so much uncertainty around the whole timeline on this whole virus getting contained and so on."

"If you look at the domestic mutual funds, they continue to face some redemptions because corporates are building safety nets in this uncertain environment. So they are not getting any fresh inflows to participate in and buy bonds."