Economy Is it safe to go to the gym during the coronavirus pandemic? Updated : July 22, 2020 08:55 AM IST The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also suggests checking in online, rather than in person, and seeking activities that are outdoors instead of indoors when possible. Gym staff should be cleaning exercise machines between uses and regularly wiping down other frequently touched areas with products that kill viruses.