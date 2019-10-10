Is income tax cut around the corner? BofAML lists 3 pre-conditions for that to happen
Updated : October 10, 2019 03:27 PM IST
After reducing corporate tax to revive the economy, the government may be considering making amendments to income tax slabs.
According to a report by BofAML, new tax slabs would likely cost Rs 1.75 lakh crore or 0.8 percent of India's GDP.
They also expect the Reserve Bank of India to further cut 25 bps on December 5.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more