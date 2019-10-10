#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
Is income tax cut around the corner? BofAML lists 3 pre-conditions for that to happen

Updated : October 10, 2019 03:27 PM IST

After reducing corporate tax to revive the economy, the government may be considering making amendments to income tax slabs.
According to a report by BofAML, new tax slabs would likely cost Rs 1.75 lakh crore or 0.8 percent of India's GDP.
They also expect the Reserve Bank of India to further cut 25 bps on December 5.
Is income tax cut around the corner? BofAML lists 3 pre-conditions for that to happen
