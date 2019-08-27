Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#EconomicRelief#IncomeTax
Is climate change the only reason for flooding in the Western Ghats?

Updated : August 27, 2019 05:08 PM IST

During the spell of heavy rains in August, Chikkamagaluru district in Karnataka in the Western Ghats had heavy loss due to landslides.
Mrunmayee and D.V. Girish, conservation activists from Chikkamagaluru say that the destruction is due a combination of factors that resulted from the local population and administration forgetting the ecological principles of the way they lived in the mountains a few decades ago.
Living in the biodiversity-rich region, there was a complacency. It is time to return to practices that do not stress the environment, they argue.
