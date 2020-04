The government has distanced itself from the report by the Indian Revenue Service Association (IRSA), an all-India body of tax officers. The report has put together a prescription for the government to help mobilise revenues and stimulate the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Finance Ministry sources have said that the tax increase proposal is "irresponsible" and added that an explanation has also been sought in this regard. They have added that suggestions given by the IRS association do not reflect views of the CBDT or the Finance Ministry in any manner.

Earlier in the day, the IRS officers' association proposed a host of measures to tackle the economic hit due to COVID-19. One of the suggestions is introducing a 4 percent COVID Relief Cess, which according to the note called F.O.R.C.E. (Fiscal Options & Response to Covid-19 epidemic) can fetch the government Rs 15,000-18,000 crore. The internet has not taken kindly to the suggestion with #IRSJokes trending on Twitter.

Finance Ministry sources said that neither the IRS Association nor any group of officers mentioned in the said report was ever asked by the Government to give any report on the subject.