#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

Irrigation linked to reduced rainfall in northern India

Updated : January 13, 2020 07:53 PM IST

Model simulations showed that irrigation lowers the maximum and minimum temperatures over India with heavily irrigated areas such as the Indo-Gangetic Plains seeing a decline of 3 and 4 degrees Celsius respectively.
This temperature drop reduces the temperature and pressure gradient between the warm land surface and cooler oceans, resulting in reduced overall rainfall over India.
Accurate information on the amount and seasonal timing of water used for irrigation are absent. Satellite remote sensing data may prove useful for better estimates on how much water is used for irrigation.
Irrigation linked to reduced rainfall in northern India
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

OYO to lay off 1,000 employees as part of restructuring plan

OYO to lay off 1,000 employees as part of restructuring plan

This stock surged from Rs 340 to Rs 1,490 in 10 years, and experts see further upside

This stock surged from Rs 340 to Rs 1,490 in 10 years, and experts see further upside

IFIN recovers Rs 1,379 crore loan; gross NPA at 97%

IFIN recovers Rs 1,379 crore loan; gross NPA at 97%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV