Oil marketing companies may get over Rs 20,000 crore one-time compensation on LPG

By Sapna Das

The Union Cabinet, in its meeting on Wednesday, October 12, is likely to approve a one-time compensation for oil marketing companies on LPG cooking gas, rates of which have not been changed in tandem with cost, sources told CNBC-TV18 on Wednesday.

The compensation to OMCs on cooking gas is likely to be slightly over Rs 20,000 crore, they said.

Shares of state-run OMCs — Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) — reacted positively to the development.

While the rates of commercial LPG cylinders were revised earlier this month, rates of LPG used in household kitchens for cooking purposes remained unchanged at Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder. This is because the rates of domestic cooking gas were way lower than cost, and now with a drop in international prices, they are at breakeven, industry sources told PTI.

The cost of a domestic cylinder (14.2 kg) has been unchanged since a hike of Rs 50 on July 6. Before that, the prices for domestic cylinders were revised on May 19, 2022.

According to recent reports, state-owned oil marketing companies Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) may, for the first time, post loss for the second consecutive quarter with a combined loss of Rs 21,270 crore in July-September, on holding petrol and diesel prices below the cost of production.

The three state-owned firms — Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), had in the first quarter of the current fiscal year (April-June) posted a combined loss of Rs 18,480 crore due to erosion in the marketing margin on petrol, diesel and domestic LPG.

ICICI Securities, in a report last week, said, "The three oil marketing companies IOC, BPCL and HPCL remain trapped in the quagmire of weak marketing losses, and there is not enough traction in refining margins."

The three firms are to announce second-quarter earnings later this month or in early November.