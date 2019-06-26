#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sugar stocks gain 3-19% but production shortfall expected
Global Markets: Asian shares going nowhere as G20 looms large
Oil prices fall as market awaits G20, OPEC
Rupee slips 17 paise to 69.32/$ in early trade
Motilal Oswal
Home Economy
Economy

Investors with $34 trillion demand urgent climate change action

Updated : June 26, 2019 10:06 AM IST

Almost 200 nations agreed in Paris in 2015 to limit the global average temperature rise to well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial times. Current policies put the world on track for at least a 3C rise by the end of the century.
The letter comes ahead of a June 28-29 G20 summit in Japan and as United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urges countries to back more ambitious climate goals.
Governments were urged to strengthen their Paris Agreement targets by 2020; phase out thermal coal power and fossil fuel subsidies by set deadlines; set a robust global carbon price by 2020 and improve climate-related financial reporting.
Investors with $34 trillion demand urgent climate change action
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Wadia Group-controlled GoAir revives IPO plans; looks to raise Rs 1,728-2,074 crore

Wadia Group-controlled GoAir revives IPO plans; looks to raise Rs 1,728-2,074 crore

Expect shallow economic recovery and growth of 7.1% in H2FY20, says Morgan Stanley

Expect shallow economic recovery and growth of 7.1% in H2FY20, says Morgan Stanley

Supreme Court issues new roster system, to be followed from July 1

Supreme Court issues new roster system, to be followed from July 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV