Investment is the driver of economy growth, reduction in rate is worrisome, says C Rangarajan

“One significant thing that has happened is, post 2011-2012, the investment rate has been coming down and that is really the key for economic growth. Investment is the driver of economy growth and so we need to address the investment rate issue quite strongly. The investment rate or the gross fixed capital formation rate is only about 28.8 percent now but we were at one time well beyond 33 percent. So it is a significant decline from there,” Rangarajan said.

Rangarajan has made or influenced India’s economic policies in various capacities from 1982 till 2014. He has also noted down his key takeaways from his 32 years of service in his book 'Forks In The Road – My Days at RBI and Beyond'.

The former RBI Governor added that the downturn in economy post-2012 could have been managed better. He said reforms should create a climate for investments and accelerated growth.

“Post 2011-2012 the growth rate of the economy has been sliding. Initially one could understand it because there is always a cyclical phenomenon in every economy. When an economy reaches the peak, then for a time the economy also slides but the slide has continued for a longer time. Perhaps the downturn could have been managed better.”

