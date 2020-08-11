Investing In Mutual Funds During Volatile Times

The Global Financial Crisis (2008-09) probably represents one of the most volatile periods for the market in living memory. From a peak of 21,000 in the beginning of 2008, the Sensex fell to 8,500 levels. But, in the over 10 years hence, the Sensex has journeyed to above 40,000, portfolios have added gains & broken spirits have healed. In this episode of Smart Investor, CNBC-TV18's Sumaira Abidi speaks to experts to explore the concepts of investing in mutual funds during bouts of volatility.