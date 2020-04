Intex, the Indian smartphone, consumer durables and IT accessories manufacturer company, on Wednesday said that it would cut 100 percent salary of its employees for April, as there was no sales and collection this month due to lockdown.

The company’s chairman Narendra Bansal, in a letter to its employees, said despite its operations were open only till March 21, it had paid full salary last month.

It would be impossible for the company to survive the coronavirus crisis without a sacrifice from all the employees, Bansal said.

“We are taking this decision now to avoid taking more painful measures later,” it said.

“We need to approach this crisis not only carefully but also responsibly and thoughtfully as it attacks both our health and economic well-being.”