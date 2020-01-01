#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Bitcoin rises 9,000,000% in a decade, outperforms all indices, asset class
Global stock markets end 2019 near record highs
Oil prices post biggest yearly rise since 2016
Rupee opens marginally higher at 71.36 per dollar
Home Economy
Economy

Interview: Samir Arora of Helios Capital on budget, auto sector slowdown, PSU divestment and more

Updated : January 01, 2020 06:37 PM IST

If we divide anything by 1.3 billion people, then everything in India will look underpenetrated, says Arora.
The budget doesn’t have room to surprise you positively, it has room to either disappoint you or to say more of the same.
Interview: Samir Arora of Helios Capital on budget, auto sector slowdown, PSU divestment and more
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

GST collection at Rs 1.03 lakh crore in November; import revenue drop worries govt

GST collection at Rs 1.03 lakh crore in November; import revenue drop worries govt

US President Donald Trump to sign Phase 1 trade deal with China on January 15

US President Donald Trump to sign Phase 1 trade deal with China on January 15

Happy 2020: Waitress gets Rs 1.5 lakh tip

Happy 2020: Waitress gets Rs 1.5 lakh tip

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV