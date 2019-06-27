Economy
International MSME Day: Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate international convention on MSMEs today
Updated : June 27, 2019 08:02 AM IST
The objective of the convention is to boost international competitiveness of Indian MSMEs by making them aware of global trends and practices and standards in export financing, along with experience sharing by successful exporters, an official statement said.
The convention has been shaped as a platform for finding business and trade partners and enabling intensive business discussion with a specific focus on interaction between international entrepreneurs and selected small and medium entrepreneurs from India.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more