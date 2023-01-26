International Customs Day 2023: Celebrating those who do their ‘duty’

Marking International Customs Day is important to attract and retain talent by giving the field of work its due recognition. The day is marked by World Customs Organisation (WCO) on January 26. Here's a lowdown on the history and significance of the day and its theme this year.

Every year, the World Customs Organisation (WCO) marks International Customs Day on January 26. The occasion commemorates the WCO's maiden session held in 1953. The day is dedicated to spreading awareness about the role Customs authorities play in the seamless movement of goods across borders and their importance in the cross-border regulatory apparatus. Every year, such authorities of WCO's member administrations organise events to celebrate International Customs Day.

Customs authorities are essential in facilitating legitimate trade and helping governments levy tariffs and earn revenue from the movement of goods across international borders. These authorities also coordinate to prevent illegal trade in products such as body parts of endangered species like rhino horns, drugs and other prohibited substances.

History

The WCO, previously known as the Customs Co-operation Council (CCC), was formed in 1952 in Brussels. An intergovernmental body, its primary function was to boost the efficiency and effectiveness of customs administrations. The council held its inaugural session on January 26, 1953. At the time, only 17 member countries participated in the event. The organisation has since grown to have 183 members. It administers around 98 percent of the world trade.

Significance

The Customs monitors the inflow and outflow of all kinds of goods, from small personal items to valuable commercial shipments, in any country. In most nations, this authority's aim is to bridge any potential gaps in monitoring to ensure citizens' safety and compliance with the law.

A smooth and solid Customs management system provides pleasant and secure international interactions for individuals. Customs across the world works towards building a sustainable future by fostering economic, social, and environmental needs in the process.

Marking the day is important to attract and retain talent by giving the field of work its due recognition. The emphasis on the importance of Customs officials also helps instil a sense of pride in their work. International Customs Day is a way to promote cooperation among Customs agencies and other stakeholders involved in international trade as well.

Celebrations

Every year, events such as seminars, conferences and workshops are organised to raise awareness about the importance of Customs authorities and their contribution to global economic growth and security. Additionally, the achievements of Customs organisations and their contributions are also highlighted on the occasion.

Theme

This year, the theme of International Customs Day is ‘Nurturing the next generation: Promoting a culture of knowledge-sharing and professional pride in Customs.’ With this, the aim is to heighten the sense of belonging to the global Customs community.