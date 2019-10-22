#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
Interest rates reflect what is going on in the economy, growth drives borrowing, says Jamie Dimon

Updated : October 22, 2019 06:14 AM IST

The RBI has slashed repo rate by 135 basis points since February in five back-to-back reductions with a view to kick-start lending cycle.
Companies’ demand book drives borrowing and if things slowdown that will actually go down, says JP Morgan CEO.
Interest rates reflect what is going on in the economy, growth drives borrowing, says Jamie Dimon
