Business
Interest rates reflect what is going on in the economy, growth drives borrowing, says Jamie Dimon
Updated : October 22, 2019 06:14 AM IST
The RBI has slashed repo rate by 135 basis points since February in five back-to-back reductions with a view to kick-start lending cycle.
Companies’ demand book drives borrowing and if things slowdown that will actually go down, says JP Morgan CEO.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more