Interest rates reflect what is going on in the economy, growth drives borrowing, says Jamie Dimon

Interest rates are the reflection of what is going on in the economy and growth drives borrowing, said JP Morgan Chase chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon.

With the Indian economy losing momentum, the Reserve Bank of India started cutting repo rate -- the rate at which the central bank lends money to banks -- since February. The RBI has slashed repo rate by 135 basis points since February in five back-to-back reductions with a view to kick start lending cycle that will lead to higher consumption and investment, the two factors that have slowed down in the last nine months bringing down GDP growth.

According to Dimon, while reducing interest rates might help fuel growth to some extent, it is not a silver bullet.

“I think people make a mistake thinking that if you push upon interest rates that changes everything. Very often interest rates are the reflection of what is going on in the economy. Companies that borrow money, borrow money when they need to borrow. So growth actually drives borrowing, their demand book drives borrowing and if things slow down that will actually go down. But having said that, reducing rates can help too. It is one of the two rules that can help economy grow a little faster,” he noted.