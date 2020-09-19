  • SENSEX
Insolvency proceedings against corporate debtors, personal guarantors can go together: FM

Updated : September 19, 2020 03:40 PM IST

The minister also clarified that insolvency proceedings against corporates defaulting on loans prior to March 25 will continue and the amendment will not stall those cases.
Citing data for NPAs of commercial banks during 2018-19, she informed the House that Lok Adalats recovered 5.3 percent, Debt Recovery Tribunals recovered 3.5 percent and SARFAESI recovered 14.5 percent.
