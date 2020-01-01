Economy
Inside the December GST collections: Maharashtra leads the way, J&K springs a surprise
Updated : January 01, 2020 06:52 PM IST
J&K saw its GST collections in December rise by 44 percent to Rs 409 crore
Maharashtra continues to lead the way with monthly collections at Rs 16, 530 crores
