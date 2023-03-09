Inside India's plan to avert power cuts as a terribly hot summer looms large

The Union Power Ministry is adopting a multi-pronged strategy to ensure an uninterrupted power supply during summer. Power Minister RK Singh urged power sector companies to ensure no load-shedding during the peak demand period.

Summertime energy demand in India is likely to shoot up this year as more people are likely to extensive use of air conditioners and air coolers amid early heatwave alerts. And, April will particularly be bad. The Central Electricity Authority estimates April peak power demand at 229 gigawatts (GW). As per the agency, energy demand will be the highest in April at 1,42,097 MUs (million units of energy), more than its estimates of 1,41,464 MU for the dreaded month of May.

Government data and internal documents reviewed by Reuters predict April nighttime peak demand to hit 217 GW — up 6.4 percent on the highest nighttime levels recorded in April last year. "The situation is a little stressed," Grid Controller of India Ltd (Grid-India) said in a note dated February 3.

With the SkyMet warning of extreme conditions in March end , there are rising apprehensions of nighttime outages. "Delays in adding new coal-fired and hydropower capacity could limit the country's ability to address surging electricity demand when solar energy is not available," the Reuters report states. Besides the households, this outage risk comes as a worry also for industries such as auto, electronics, steel bar and fertiliser manufacturing plants that operate around the clock.

How India plans to avert power crisis

1. Ensure no load-shedding: India's Power Minister RK Singh is adopting a multi-pronged strategy to ensure an uninterrupted power supply during summer. In a review meeting attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Railways, Coal, and Power on Thursday, March 9, Singh urged power sector companies to ensure no load-shedding during the peak demand period.

2. Transport of coal: The Ministry of Railways assured the availability of ample racks for the transport of coal, with 418 rakes to be provided to different subsidiaries of Coal India, GSS, and captive blocks.

3. Maintenance: The power utilities were directed to undertake maintenance of coal-based power plants well in advance of the peak demand period.

4. NTPC's role: To further support the power sector, the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) has been asked to run its 5,000 MW gas-based power stations during the crunch period in April-May.

5. Gas supply: GAIL also assured the power ministry of ample gas supply to meet any peak demand, with other entities adding 4,000 MW of additional gas-based power capacity for availability during summers.

6. All hydro plants have been instructed to operate in consultation with RLDCs/SLDCs (Regional/State Load Dispatch Centers) to optimise water utilisation. Two units at Barauni of 110 MW each will also be made available during the crunch period, with an additional 2,920 MW capacity to be made available through new coal-based plants, to be commissioned in March.

"The power ministry is taking a proactive approach to ensure adequate availability of power during summers, with a focus on collaboration and effective planning. With these measures in place, power consumers can expect uninterrupted power supply during the peak demand period," RK Singh said.

Meanwhile, India's power availability in "non-solar hours" this April is expected to be 1.7 percent lower than peak demand — a measure of the maximum electricity requirement over any given time, an internal note by the federal grid regulator reviewed by Reuters showed.