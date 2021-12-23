Inputs costs have reduced substantially, iron ore prices down by $40/tonne: JSPL

Input costs have reduced substantially, said VR Sharma, MD at

Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) in an interaction with CNBC-TV18.

"Iron ore prices came down by $40/t and coking coal prices by $60/t," he said.

Talking about demand, he said that it is quite stable currently.

"We saw an impact on demand over last 2 months because of multiple factors," he added.

On steel, he said that he has a positive outlook and he is not very concerned about impact on demand by the new COVID-19 variant.

"Steel prices will remain stable in Q1CY22 and we will be maintaining EBITDA/tonne at current levels. Also, we are looking at international funding via bond borrowings. We will be bidding aggressivley for Neelchal Ispat and I think we can revamp it faster than anyone else," Sharma added.

On semiconductor issue, he said that issue should be resolved to a great extent in next 2-3 months.