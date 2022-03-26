Infrastructure investments boosting employment: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday hailed the investments in the infrastructure sector for giving a boost to employment opportunities in the country.

Speaking at a Forbes India Leadership event, the Commerce Minister said, the government’s flagship programme, Gati Shakti will eventually lead to better planning and implementation of new projects, helping fast track numerous government projects in the country.

The Gati Shakti programme intends to incorporate the infrastructure schemes of various ministries and state governments, including the Bharatmala, Sagarmala, inland waterways, and UDAN scheme, along with economic zones like textile clusters, pharmaceutical clusters, defence corridors, electronic parks, industrial corridors, fishing clusters, and agri zones to improve connectivity to help make Indian businesses more competitive.

Even as he acknowledged that the economy has lost a few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, the country’s economic situation has vastly improved compared to 2014 when the Narendra Modi government took charge. “From a fragile economy, the government has made India a trusted economy across the world,” he said.

“India is negotiating from a position of strength today,” he said, adding that India has crossed $400 billion in exports for the first time and is close to touching $250 billion in services export.

He also expects India's services and merchandise trade to have a race to the top and cross a trillion dollars in the next 10 years.

Goyal said for the first time, an effort is being made to have a national single window clearance for which extensive consultations are underway.