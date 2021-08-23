Infra asset monetisation: FM Sitharaman assures ownership of lands will remain with govt

Unveiling the Rs 6 lakh crore National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), the union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the government will not sell off any any assets and there will be a mandatory hand-back.

"The ownership of assets remains with the government. There will be a mandatory hand back. They (private sector partners) will have to give it back after a certain time," Sitharaman said.

"By bringing in private participation, we are going to monetize it (assets) better and with whatever resource that you obtained by monetisation, you are able to put in for further investment into infrastructure building," she added.

Sitharaman said NMP will look to unlock value in infrastructure assets across sectors ranging from power to road and railways. Projects have been identified across sectors, with roads, railways and power being the top segments.

"NMP estimates aggregate monetisation potential of Rs 6 lakh crores through core assets of central government over the four-year period from FY 2022 to FY 2025," she said.

Union Budget 2021-22 had identified monetisation of operating public infrastructure assets as a key means for sustainable infrastructure financing. Towards this, the Budget provided for preparation of a 'National Monetisation Pipeline' of potential brownfield infrastructure assets. NITI Aayog in consultation with infra line ministries has prepared the report on NMP.

The aggregate asset pipeline under NMP over the four-year period is indicatively valued at Rs 6 lakh crore. The estimated value corresponds to 14 per cent of the proposed outlay for Centre under the National Infrastructure Pipeline (Rs 43 lakh crore).

The end objective of this initiative is to enable "infrastructure creation through monetisation" wherein the public and private sector collaborate, each excelling in their core areas of competence, so as to deliver socio-economic growth and quality of life to the country's citizens, she added.

(With inputs from PTI)