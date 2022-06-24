Inflation will fall 'sooner & faster' due to actions taken: RBI Deputy Guv Patra

RBI Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra expressed confidence on June 24 that monetary policy actions will be more moderate than the rest of the world. Inflation is anticipated to fall below 6 percent in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal year.

To combat high inflation, which is primarily caused by supply disruptions brought on by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the Reserve Bank has already increased the key policy rate by 90 basis points to 4.9 percent in May and June.

Patra said there are indications that inflation may be peaking during a discussion on ‘Geo-Political Spillovers and the Indian Economy’ at PHDCCI.

"As monetary policy works through into the economy…inflation is expected to fall back into the threshold in the fourth quarter of 2022-23 and fall even further in the next year." The inflation may fall "sooner and faster" as a result of actions already taken, he added, noting that this is only the baseline scenario.

Therefore, in light of the current global inflation crisis, it may be preferable to focus on the change in inflation rather than its level, according to the Deputy Governor of the RBI's Monetary Policy Division.

Additionally, he said that the central bank is defending the rupee from volatility and will not tolerate "jerky movements," despite the fact that it is not aiming at a specific level for the local currency in relation to the US dollar.

Patra, who oversees the RBI's monetary policy division, emphasised that the Indian rupee has recently experienced the least amount of depreciation.

“We don’t know where the rupee will be. Even the US Fed doesn’t know where the dollar will be. But be sure of one thing. We will stand for its (rupee) stability, and we’re doing it on an ongoing basis even as I speak,” Patra said.

"We are there in the market. We will not allow disorderly movements in the rupee. We have no level in our mind, but we will not allow jerky movements. That’s for certain…let it be widely known that we are in the market defending the rupee against volatility,” he added.

He was responding to a question about rupee depreciation during the same panel.

Patra continued by saying that the power of $600 billion in foreign exchange reserves is the reason why the depreciation of the rupee is among the least in the world.

Additionally, he is also a member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which determines the main policy rate (repo). The RBI has been tasked by the government to maintain inflation at 4 percent, with a 2 percent tolerance on either side.

Retail inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) moderated from 7.8 percent in April to 7.04 percent in May, but it still exceeded the RBI's 6 percent threshold for the fifth consecutive month.

"Against this backdrop, it is our hope that required monetary policy actions in India will be more moderate than elsewhere in the world and that we will be able to bring inflation back to target within a two-year time span. If the monsoon brings with it a more benign outlook on food prices, India would have tamed the inflation crisis even earlier," he said.

Observing that the decline in inflation will be very "grudging," Patra said India will "succeed in bending down the future trajectory of inflation and thereby it will win the war."

The Reserve Bank increased the benchmark repo rate earlier this month by a sharp 0.50 percent to 4.90 percent as part of its bimonthly monetary policy review in an effort to control rising prices.