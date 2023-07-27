Inflation still impacting household consumption, recovery could take two more quarters: Kantar

Although Kantar says it is moderately optimistic about revival of consumption and believes the sluggishness currently will die down in the next 2-3 quarters.

Even as inflation rates come down, they continue to remain higher than erstwhile levels and continue to impact households, a survey by Kantar shows. As a result, households continue to cut down on purchases, especially those of discretionary items, data from Kantar shows. However, Kantar says it is moderately optimistic about revival of consumption and believes the sluggishness currently will die down in the next 2-3 quarters.

As part of its annual survey on consumption, Kantar has surveyed 6,000 shoppers across the country on how inflation has impacted how they consumer discretionary and essential items since May 2021 until April 2023.

As per Kantar’s survey of 6,000 shoppers across India, 38 percent households have been impacted highly by inflation and have a negative outlook when it comes to the same, while 38 percent households have been moderately impacted, and 24 percent have seen a low impact.

Compared to what Kantar classifies as a pre inflation period (May-December 2021), average consumption in highly impacted households fell from about 88.3 lts/kgs per household to 86.7 lts/kgs per household in the post inflation period (September-April 2023). However, total consumption, Kantar says, has been pulled up by least impacted shoppers.

“We keep hearing a lot in the market that inflation was last year and now with that it's not there, are we coming back kind of thing. While in terms of numbers, we've seen a dip in inflation in comparison to last year, but in terms of consumer sentiment, or in terms of consumer moderation of behavior, it has not made a big difference. If you track the number of average consumption per household, we've reached a number this year, which is higher than last year, same time, but we have not reached a number that is higher than the pre-inflationary period,” K Ramakrishnan, Managing Director - South Asia, Kantar, told CNBC-TV18.

Kantar’s data also shows that while highly impacted households have reduced consumption of most FMCG categories, a certain degree of rationalisation was seen even among low impacted households. While 67 percent of FMCG categories saw a decline in consumption among highly impacted households, least impacted households also decreased consumption in 42 percent of the categories.

Discretionary categories have been most impacted. As per the data from the post inflation period (Sept-April 2023), among highly impacted households, consumption of cold drinks, for instance declined by 17 percent, that of ready to eat foods declined by 42 percent, jams by 23 percent, and floor cleaners by 19 percent.

These categories stood impacted even in households that were least impacted by inflation where consumption of cold drinks declined by 21 percent, that of jams by 29 percent, floor cleaners by 24 percent, among others.

Snacking, however, continued to grow across households by 8 percent.

Ramakrishnan says that companies are now focusing on helping consumers to get over their fear of inflation and still open their wallets to try and consume. This, he adds, is being done through increased penetration of products, better distribution especially in rural areas and most importantly through price corrections and grammage increases.

“But it's still early days for these to be felt strongly enough by consumers and bring back the original velocity of consumption. We have to see it happen but a lot of actions are underway,” he adds.

Kantar adds that while there is a revival in consumer sentiment, it is happening at a faster pace in urban than rural.

“My view would be one of moderated optimism. There is there is definitely a comeback in terms of consumption, but the revival is not fast paced, it is sluggish. Even in rural areas, there is a growth rate. But is it high enough as it was in the past? It is not. So, if I look two or three quarters hence, I think this sluggishness will give way for faster growth, but it's not going to jump into that growth immediately, which is why I say it is moderated optimism,” Ramakrishnan adds.