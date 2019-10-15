#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks#RichestIndians
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
These NSE stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on October 15
Global stocks make cautious gains ahead of key Brexit summit
Oil prices rise as OPEC pledges decision on supply
Rupee slips against US dollar
Home Economy
Economy

Inflation rises to 4%; space for monetary policy to stimulate growth shrinks

Updated : October 15, 2019 07:50 PM IST

The CPI trajectory is already running 20 basis points above the RBI’s forecast for the month of September.
Fiscal deficit is also looking almost certain to hit 3.5-3.7 percent given the steep fall in tax collections.
Inflation rises to 4%; space for monetary policy to stimulate growth shrinks
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

IMF cuts India’s growth forecast by 90 bps to 6.1% for FY20

IMF cuts India’s growth forecast by 90 bps to 6.1% for FY20

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman says government could raise deposit guarantee limit from Rs 1 lakh

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman says government could raise deposit guarantee limit from Rs 1 lakh

HUL Q2 standalone net profit rises 21.18% to Rs 1,848 crore

HUL Q2 standalone net profit rises 21.18% to Rs 1,848 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV