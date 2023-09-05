Inflation, poor consumer appetite dampen Chennai's traditional Aadi shopping season

If you're in Chennai's retail hub of T-Nagar, you just can't put a discount on the sights and sounds of an Aadi sale. Hoards of shoppers, offers all around, and jam-packed retail stores are the enduring image of Tamil Nadu's traditional shopping season. This year, though, these signs aren't exactly indicative of the times — and prevailing retail sentiment.

Muted sales and fewer shopping bags have played spoilsport, this year. Dampeners like inflation have tightened shopping budgets, and this has meant that a number of shoppers have dialed down on big-ticket spending during the Aadi season.

"A lot of retailers have inventory and all of us planned for the season," said Suhail Sattar, director at Hasbro Clothing which owns the well-known clothing line, Basics Life, "I think in terms of the number of units sold, and sales at the store, there isn't a challenge. However, if there is a challenge it is simply that people are dialing down to a lower price point."

These trends aren't different from happenings across the Indian retail sector. According to the Retailers' Association of India (RAI), sales failed to hit double-digit growth in July, yet again, as the month witnessed 9 percent YoY growth. The sector saw 6 percent growth in April, and 7 percent growth in May and June.

What is good news however, is that sectors like QSR, grocery and jewellery have outperformed their peers returning growth rates of 15, 14 and 12 percent, respectively. South India has also outperformed other geographies with 12 percent YOY growth in July. But there are exceptions here as well — beauty, wellness and salons is a sector that is witnessing lukewarm returns.

"We see the average ticket size reducing and that's when we offer customers a lot of value in other services that they don't take during Aadi because there aren't any functions," said Manuranjith Ranganathan, director (Retail) at CavinKare.

However, single-digit growth rates aren't exactly worrying the retail sector. After all, they come on the back of an exceptional 2022 when revenge shopping and the post-COVID bounce-back defined the industry. However, given the middling growth this year, retailers are circumspect — not pessimistic — about retail sentiment during the festive season.

"We are expecting decent growth but no retailer is thinking it's going to be exemplary growth for them to plan so much ahead," said Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO of the Retailers Association of India, "I think any double-digit growth is welcome — it has to go back to 10 and 11 percent kind of growth. But 'will it?' is the question."

With the Aadi rush in Chennai having ended in late August, the attention now shifts to Dussehra, Dhanteras, and Diwali, with retailers hoping consumers' wallets loosen up just a bit more.